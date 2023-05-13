The National Network of Romanian Museums announces an absolute record of 311 cultural events registered for the Night of Museums 2023, which will take place on Saturday, in a joint Romania - Republic of Moldova edition, with around 60 events being proposed in Bucharest by museums, art galleries, cultural and exhibition centres.

"This year, the Night of Museums brings the most events in its last 19 years of existence: we have counted 297 from Romania and 14 from the Republic of Moldova, so far. From Chisinau to Aiud and from Palanca to Rosiorii de Vede, a whole cultural constellation has been drawn, in which the museums are present first and foremost - and I would like to give them my special thanks for their involvement, but also spaces and projects friendly to the Night of Museums, which will welcome the public with hundreds of experiences and activities, diverse and interactive, adapted to all ages and cultural interests," Dragos Neamu, manager of the Night of Museums, said, in a press release.In Bucharest, from Saturday morning until late at night, the public will be able to enjoy around 60 events proposed by museums, art galleries, cultural and exhibition centres, theatres, operas, choirs, palaces, institutes, houses of experiments or high schools and music festivals.The special guest of the Night of Museums 2023 is a world phenomenon museum - 'War Childhood Museum - which is in Romania for the first time.The Romanian Athenaeum, the Football Museum, the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the MIEZ Festival, the "Never Alone" Grandparents' House, the "Historic" Auction House, the drawing and architecture workshops for children developed under the "Musicians' Houses" project and many others are participating for the first time in the 19th edition of the Night of Museums 2023.As every year, Romanian Design Week (12 - 28 May) joins the Night of Museums, adding to it a special touch of creativity.Initiated by the Ministry of Culture and Communication of France, sponsored by the Council of Europe, UNESCO and the International Council of Museums, the Night of the Museums event is organised by the National Network of Romanian Museums and is received by the public with great enthusiasm every time.In the last almost two decades, the event has become one of the most powerful cultural events in Romania, a real social phenomenon, with an audience of one million people nationwide.The Romanian National News Agency AGERPRES is the media partner of the event.