Acting AG Licu says special section hard to support when appeals cancelled overnight

Acting Attorney General Bogdan Licu said on Tuesday that "it is very difficult" to support a section such as Justice Crime Investigation Section (SIIJ) given that it has cancelled "overnight" appeals in several court cases.

Licu attended a meeting at the European Commission Representation in Bucharest at with European experts on the next progress report on Romania's progress with judicial reform and the fight against corruption under the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), as one of the topics was the special section that would investigate magistrates.

"With regard to the special section, it is very difficult to support such a department when it withdraws appeals overnight. That was one of the points of discussion; others are strictly related to Romanian law. I find it [SIIJ withdrawing court appeals] as it has not done good to the image of the section or the image of the justice and the public prosecution service. I am interested in the image of the Public Prosecution Service in general. I have learned from the court, and I know as much as you do (...) I have not had a focused discussion of such decisions. I hope we will not have such surprises. I have responded to the withdrawal of the appeals. The Supreme Court has ruled that they can withdraw the appeals and the only thing that we have to do is to challenge the provisions of Ordinance 7," Licu said.

Licu's statement comes after SIIJ cancelled appeals in several important cases, including one involving former MP Sebastian Ghita and the illicit returning of forests involving politician Viorel Hrebenciuc.

SIIJ also withdrew the appeal in its first ever case sent to court, namely a case where prosecutor Eugen Stoina was acquitted of refusing to provide a breath sample after causing a vehicular accident while driving under the influence.