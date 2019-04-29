Acting JusMin Ana Birchall announces postponement of PG's selection procedure

The Acting Justice minister Ana Birchall on Tuesday announced in a press conference she postponed the selection procedure of the Prosecutor General of Romania and of the Deputy of the national member for Eurojust.

On 10 April, the legal committee headed by then Justice minister Tudorel Toader rejected the four prosecutors who had laid candidacies for Prosecutor General of Romania (Augustin Lazar, Marian Drilea, Gabriela Scutea and Daniel Horodniceanu), on the same day being announced the resuming of the procedure. According to the announcement on the ministry's website, the new procedure was due for 12 April - 8 May.

On 19 April, the Section for the prosecutors of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) decided to delegate Bogdan Licu for Acting PG. The CSM rule occurred on the grounds that the mandate of PG Augustin Lazar was expiring on 27 April, with the latter's approval to retire, too.

The announcement on the selection for the Deputy national member to Eurojust was published on 13 March and the procedure was due to be closed on 10 May.

AGERPRES