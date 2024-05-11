Administrative performance, investments, European funds in Constanta, completely lack, says PSD leader

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), criticized the liberal management of southeastern Constanta City Hall, arguing that administrative performance, investments and access to European funds "are completely lacking in the municipality", Agerpres reports.

"Never did the local administration or the president of the county council call me or Mr. Grindeanu (Transport minister, ed. n.) to find out or have any curiosity about the plan of the Romanian Government for the area and the port of Constanta," Marcel Ciolacu said on Saturday, in Constanta, in his speech at the launch of the social democratic candidates from the county.

The social-democratic leader characterized the PSD candidate for Constanta City Hall as "a difficult man", but correct, honest and determined."Horia Constantinescu (former head of the Consumer's Protection National Agency, ANPC, ed. n.), a difficult man, to put it in a word. A man with whom you cannot have chemistry until you get to know him. He is not as difficult as Mihai Tudose (fmr PM, currently a MEP, ed. n.). It could be worse. He is, in instead, a determined man, an honest man, a man who got involved for the protection of consumers, in fact for the protection of Romanians. He also showed me the determination to get involved for the protection of the citizens (...) He fought with companies who have budgets for advertising as large as the budget of the municipality of Constanta. He had no qualms and did not put his personal image before the protection of Romanians. This, let's be fair, is not within the reach of any person," Marcel Ciolacu said, who was present , on Saturday, at the launch of the PSD candidates from Constanta county.