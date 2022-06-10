Adoption of Roadmap is key step in process of Romania joining OECD

The Government welcomes the adoption of Romania's Accession Roadmap to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development at the final session of the OECD Council ministerial meeting on Friday, June 10th, a press release by the government reads.

The Roadmap sets out the terms, conditions and stages of Romania's accession to the Organization and aims to align the legislation, policies and internal practices with those of the OECD.

"The document mentions the sectoral committees that will assess compliance with OECD legislation and practices, the principles that will guide their work, as well as the manner in which the accession discussions with the Romanian authorities will be carried out. The Roadmap emphasises the importance of the common values, vision and priorities shared with the Organisation as essential elements throughout the accession process, including the final stage of obtaining OECD membership. The adoption of the Roadmap represents a key step in the process of Romania joining the OECD, an important objective of our foreign policy, which strengthens the perspective of continuing on a trajectory of progress and economic development," the release says.

"This guidance document regarding the sectoral objectives and the criteria that Romania will have to meet gives us a clear and objective picture of the directions in which we must direct our efforts for the success of the accession discussions. We aim to implement the best practices and OECD standards, all the more so as they converge or are complementary to those that Romania has already assumed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and can contribute to the fulfillment of the government programme," Prime minister Ciuca said, according to the press release.

The Prime minister also welcomes the adoption, at the same ministerial meeting of the OECD Council on 9-10 June 2022, of a series of Recommendations in key areas for economic and social development, such as policy for small and medium-sized enterprises, better opportunities for young people, combating tax crime or sustainable development.

"Romania has joined the respective Recommendations through an interinstitutional coordination process facilitated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the press release adds.