AEP: 38,944 Romanians abroad enrolled for voting at polling stations; 41,003 are to vote by mail

The deadline for Romanians abroad to enroll for the voting in the presidential elections in November expired on Sunday, thus 38,944 electors chose to vote at the pooling stations, whereas 41,003 electors chose to vote by mail, according to the www.votstrainatate.ro website, opened by the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP).

The Government, adopted last week an emergency ordinance establishing 15 September as the deadline for the registration of the enfranchised Romanian citizens as voters via mail, respectively as voters at a pooling station organised abroad.