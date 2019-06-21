AEP head: In the elections,there were only errors in filling in minutes; valid votes data unchanged

Head of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) Florin Mituletu-Buica stated that there were only errors in filling in the minutes in the elections to the European Parliament and the referendum on 26 May, and the data regarding the votes cast was not changed.

"The AEP, including as member of the BEC [the Central Electoral Bureau], through the president and two vice-presidents, established that in this elections to the European Parliament and the referendum, only errors in filling in the minutes have been found and not the modification of data regarding the validity of the elections, namely of the valid votes cast," Mituletu-Buica stated on Friday at the debate called "I'm voting," dedicated to the introduction in Romania of the electronic vote.

He explained that in the public space, minutes emerged in which only the first page contained corrections and they were only generated by errors in filling in, switching some figures.

He added that at the BEC level, no legal issues have been established related to the multiple vote.

When asked if the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) should be removed from the monitoring process of the voting, the AEP President responded: "Definitely no!."

The debate organised by Pro Democracy Association was attended by representatives of state institutions, parliamentary parties and civil society. The conclusion of the meeting was that the electronic vote cannot be implemented in the presidential elections because of the lack of time, but, as of the next election, it will have to be introduced. For the presidential elections at the end of 2019, most of the participants have advanced the solution of the vote by mail and the extended vote.

The AEP President underscored on Monday, at the special parliamentary committee regarding the voting in the Diaspora, that he will propose a draft law of the Authority to be improved in Parliament.