AEP's Mituletu-Buica: I will present political decision-makers an electoral code draft

President of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) Constantin Mituletu-Buica informed on Tuesday that he would present the political decision-makers a draft electoral code and a draft code for the organisation and functioning of political parties, the second one also including pieces of information regarding the funding of electoral campaigns and parties.

The AEP hosts on Tuesday an event occasioned by the Day of the Permanent Electoral Authority, established on 29 October, taking into account that on 29 October 2003 the Revision Law of the Constitution in 1991 was adopted in Parliament, through which this institution was founded. The Authority also marked 100 years since the first parliamentary elections in the Greater Romania of 2-9 November 1919."In the future, I aim to present the political decision-makers a draft electoral code and a draft code for the organisation and functioning of political parties, with the second one including the funding of parties and electoral campaigns," the AEP President said.Mituletu-Buica gave assurances that, as long as he is president of the AEP, the elections would be transparent, free and fair, and the Authority will have a "higher" level of transparency and integrity.Within the event at the AEP, the volume called "1919 First Parliamentary Elections in Grater Romania" was released, former President of the AEP Daniel Barbu as one of the co-authors, who pointed out that it is a duty of the Authority to constitute "an electoral archive of Romania, where each election (... ) has a monography to preserve the entire memory and be a working tool at the researchers's disposal.Also attending the event was Director of National Archives Crisian Anita, current and former members of the AEP leadership.According to the data presented by the AEP, since the establishment of the Authority, the Electoral Register, the Body of Electoral Experts were created, the System to monitor voter turnout and illegal vote prevention (SIMPV) was implemented and the portal www.votstrainatate.ro was launched.