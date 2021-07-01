Afforestation and implementation of environmental legislation in the unrolling of European funds, analysed by ministers of Agriculture, Environment

The implementation of environmental legislation in the unrolling of European funds for agriculture and rural development, afforestation and the creation of agro-forestry systems on degraded agricultural lands were some of the aspects analysed on Thursday by the Minister of Agriculture, Adrian Oros, and the Minister of Environment, Barna Tanczos, informs the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Another topic addressed during the discussions between the two officials was to streamline the way of authorizing agricultural activities on farms.

The two ministers also discussed the revision of common normative acts in order to improve the flow of documents, aiming to reduce the time for issuing approvals and the need to develop emergency management regulations specific to the type of risk, respectively the urgency of drafting and approving management regulations for types of risk (storms - strong wind and/or heavy rainfall, hail, floods caused by the rise of the groundwater level, fires in grassy and/or shrubby vegetation).Last but not least, topics related to the emergency approval of the draft Government Decision on the manner of granting compensation for damages caused by game species, as well as the obligations of game fund managers and of owners of agricultural, forestry and domestic crops were also analyses for damage prevention, as well as the problems related to fishing and fisheries and aquaculture in our country, aspects related to the prevention of the effects of extreme weather phenomena, such as floods, by carrying out dams and works on the drainage channels.