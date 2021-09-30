Afghan migrants caught trying to enter Romania illegally crossing river Danube

Drobeta Turnu Severin border guards have caught 10 Afghan nationals, including a one-year-old child, trying to enter Romania from Serbia, crossing the Danube on an inflatable boat.

The migrants were detected on the Romanian bank of the river, in the beach area of Drobeta Turnu Severin, as part of a specific mission for the prevention of illegal migration, according to a press statement released on Thursday by the Timisoara Border Police, agerpres reports.

After initial checks, it was established that the persons concerned were Afghan nationals, nine persons aged between 15 and 28, and a one-year-old child who was accompanied by their adult parents. They stated that they had been in Serbia and crossed the border into Romania on an inflatable boat with the intention of trying to reach a Western European country.The border police are carrying out investigations under the coordination of a prosecutor from the Prosecutor's Office with the Drobeta Turnu Severin Court, at the end of which the appropriate legal measures will be taken.