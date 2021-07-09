AFM: Budget allotted for individuals in Rabla Plus scrappage programme, supplemented with 40 million RON

The Administration of the Environment Fund (AFM) will supplement, once more, the budget allotted for individuals as part of the Rabla Plus scrappage programme by 40 million RON, the AFM informs, in a release sent, on Friday, to AGERPRES.

"The budget initially allotted for individuals, totalling 200 million RON, was fully reserved in less than 2 months since the start of the programme. Furthermore, the first supplement of this year, worth 20 million RON, was exhausted, showing the interest of citizens towards electrical vehicles, more friendly to the environment," the AFM representatives mention.

As part of the Rabla Plus scrappage programme, two types of eco-tickets can be granted, namely one worth 45,000 RON for fully electric vehicles and 20,000 for hybrid plug-in vehicles, yet the ticket cannot be used to cover more than 50 pct of the value of the new vehicle. Those who want to renounce an old, polluting car and acquire an electrical vehicle will receive both the scrappage indemnity of the Rabla Classic programme, worth 7,500 RON, as well as the eco-ticket allotted as part of the Rabla Plus programme.