AG Lazar on declassification of SRI-Prosecution Service protocols: Service conducts legality analysis, then makes decision

Attorney General Augustin Lazar said on Tuesday, about a request from the Minister of Justice, Tudorel Toader, for the declassification of protocols concluded between prosecution bodies and the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), that the Public Prosecution Service will first conduct a legality analysis, and then make a decision.

''Declassification is an important decision and it will be made as soon as a thorough of this issue is completed. Like any other decision, the Public Prosecution Service first conducts a legal analysis, and then takes a measure. We are discussing the matter in principle, then we are conducting an analysis to see if legal conditions for the decision exist," Lazar explained at the headquarters of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM).

AGERPRES .