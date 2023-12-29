Agency for Payments in Agriculture carries out payments of 487 M euros to 91pct of eligible farmers, in December

The Agency for Payments and Interventions in Agriculture (APIA) between December 4 and 29 carried out payments related to the 2023 application year in the amount of over 487 million euros, to 692,107 farmers, representing over 91% of all eligible beneficiaries.

According to a press release of the institution, more than 475 million euros were paid from the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (FEGA), 8.4 million euros from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (FEADR), 1.7 million euros represented co-financing from the National Budget (BN1) and 1.96 million euros came from the European Union Recovery Instrument (EURI).

"We assure the farmers that we will continue making the payments related to the 2023 campaign at a sustained pace, so that all the beneficiaries receive the money they are due as soon as possible," the same press release says.