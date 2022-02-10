Agreement on building road bridge over Prut River at Ungheni to be signed in Chisinau

The Governments of Romania and the Republic of Moldova will sign an agreement in Chisinau on Friday in a joint session on the technical, financial, legal and organizational aspects of the construction, operation, maintenance and repair of the border road bridge across the Prut River, at Ungheni, announced the spokesman for the Executive, Dan Carbunaru.

"Regarding the infrastructure, the memorandum on the approval of the signing of the agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Moldova on the technical, financial, legal and organizational aspects related to the construction, operation, maintenance and repair of the border road bridge over the Prut River, between the localities of Ungheni in Romania and Ungheni in the Republic of Moldova was approved today during the Government's meeting. The bridge over the Prut River at Ungheni is one of the priority cooperation projects between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, which are included in the updated roadmap, signed last autumn and in the case of Romania its construction may be part of the works on the Targu Neamt-Iasi-Ungheni Motorway, included in the general transport master plan of Romania, works eligible for financing from European funds for the 2014-2020 programming period, if the structural reform clause is activated," Dan Carbunaru told a press conference at Victoria Palace on Thursday, Agerpres.ro informs.