Agriculture minister to pay official visit to Jordan for five days

A delegation led by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Adrian Chesnoiu, will pay an official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan between March 29 and April 2, 2022, in order to consolidate and increase trade of agricultural products between Romania and Jordan.

According to a release from the relevant ministry sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the program of the visit includes a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Agriculture of Jordan, Khaled Hneifat, as well as a meeting with the Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yousef Mahmoud Al Shamali.The two agriculture ministers will also attend the plenary session of the Agriculture Committee meeting, which will be followed by the expert-level meeting.The program will also include a visit to the National Center for Agricultural Research to identify opportunities for cooperation in agricultural scientific research between Romanian institutes and the Jordanian center, a visit to a fertilizer factory, and a meeting with major animal importers."Romania is the main supplier of wheat and sheep to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. At the same time, between 2019 and 2020, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan represented the 3rd international market for Romanian agri-food products," the release informs.Bilateral cooperation between Romania and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is based on the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.Specifically, the two ministries, through technical experts, exchange information and good practices on the legislation and procedures used, in order to facilitate the collaboration of the private environment in the two countries.