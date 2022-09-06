Agriculture Ministry: Drought affects over 500,000 hectares of agricultural land in 37 counties

The area of land affected by drought reached 500,695 hectares in 37 counties on Tuesday, from the 469,165 hectares reported on Monday, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) informs on Tuesday.

The main crops affected are: wheat and triticale - 193,644 ha, corn - 140,708 ha, sunflower - 71,753 ha, barley, sorghum, oats, rye - 29,780 ha, rapeseed - 27,143 ha, soybean - 11,346 ha, fodder plants - 12,882 ha and peas - 1,091 ha.

The situation of the calamity areas for which reports of findings have been drawn up is being finalized at the prefectures for the harvested autumn crops for which reporting was completed on August 30, 2022. MADR specifies that there may be changes to some crops in terms of the affected area, after centralizing the minutes sent by the prefect's offices, thus resulting in smaller areas compared to previous reports, told Agerpres.

The 37 counties that reported damage due to the drought are: Alba, Arges, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Braila, Brasov, Buzau, Bucharest municipality area, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Gorj, Galati, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Iasi, Ilfov, Maramures, Mehedinti, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Salaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Teleorman, Timis, Tulcea, Valcea, Vaslui and Vrancea.