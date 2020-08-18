 
     
Agriculture Ministry to pay out 850 million in drought relief

Agrointel
The Ministry of Agriculture is paying out 850 million lei in drought relief, 80% of the amount, in September and the remaining at the October revision, Minister of Agriculture Adrian Oros said on Tuesday.

"Because the budget revision of last week allowed us to allocate 850 million lei (...), which in our opinion ensures at least 80% of the amount that we will pay pout in relief in September, with the remaining 20% or less to be given to farmers at the October revision. We have done that to allow us to steer large sums to other sectors of agriculture, and I mean the livestock sector. And, in fact, all ongoing programs should be funded," Oros said.

Oros said that on Tuesday he had a meeting with the leaders of the largest agricultural associations "to think together about the relief related to drought."

He said that the budget of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) was increased by 3.445 billion lei at the latest national budget revision.

Oros held a news conference on the budget revision.

