Agriculture Ministry to promote Romanian original products at 'International Green Week 2023' exhibition in Berlin

Romanian original products will be promoted at the "International Green Week 2023" exhibition in Berlin, where, annually, the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry (MADR) participates with an information stand regarding the policies applied in the area.

According to an MADR release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, Secretary of State Sorin Moise will participate in the official opening of the 87th edition of the "International Green Week 2023" exhibition (Grune Woche), which takes place between 20 and 29 January 2023, in Berlin, Germany, told Agerpres.

The MADR annually participates in the exhibition with an information stand regarding the policies applied in the agriculture and rural development area, within which the MADR experts will promote Romanian agri-food products known at national and European level.

Thus, representatives of the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry will offer tasting samples of the products registered on European quality schemes, namely Magiun de prune Toipoloveni/Topoloveni plum jam - Protected Geographical Indication (PGI), Salam de Sibiu/ Sibiu Salami - PGI, Telemea de Ibanesti/Ibanesti Salted Cheese - Protected designation of origin (PDO), Novac afumat din Tara Barsei/Smoked Carp from Tara Barsei - PGI, Scrumbie de Dunare afumate/Danube Smoked Mackerel - PGI, Carnati de Plescoi/Plescoi sausages - PGI, Telemea de Sibiu/Sibiu Salted Cheese - PGI, Cascaval de Saveni/Saveni cheese - PGI, Salata cu icre de stiuca de Tulcea/Tulcea pike roe salad - PGI, Salata traditionala cu icre de crap/Traditional salad with carp roe - Traditional Specialities Guaranteed (TSG) and products to be registered at the European level: Dobrogean pie - PGI, Marinated sardine - TSG, Salted products from Turda (neck, cutlet, pork breast and pork leg) - PGI.

Moreover, at the 2023 edition of the "International Green Week" in Berlin, there will be over 60 products out of the approximately 700 registered with the National Register of Traditional Products, such as: sloi/mutton stew, bellows cheese in fir bark from Bran, smoked trout in fir bark from Suceava, Bradet cheese, smoked plums from Vrancea, which have the potential to be registered on European quality systems.

In terms of spirits with Geographical Indication, there will be promoted: Palinca from Satu Mare and Maramures counties, Tuica Zetea de Mediesu Auriu, Satu Mare county and Tuica and Rachiu Sordony de Horezu, from Valcea county, which are undergoing the European registration stages.

Moreover, the members of the National Federation of Traditional Products Producers will participate in the event with traditional products and related promotional materials, from the counties of: Arges, Bihor, Botosani, Brasov, Cluj, Gorj, Hunedoara, Satu Mare, Tulcea, Valcea and Vaslui.

At the same time, employers' associations and federations from the food industry sector will be present with products of the companies with export potential from the counties of Buzau, Constanta, Valcea, Suceava, Tulcea and will exhibit pastry and bakery products, meat, dairy products, fruit-vegetable processing within the MADR stand.

The varieties of white, rose and red wine, Voinesti apples, various kinds of honey and cold-pressed oils from Giurgiu and Alba counties, but also bio products such as jams, fruit preserves, juices and syrups will be presented and tasted at the MADR stand, the release shows.