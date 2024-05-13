AgriMin Barbu says it is essential to ensure consistent budget for direct payments in future CAP

Ensuring a consistent budget for direct payments, by which to grant the same level of payments for all farmers in the European Union, is essential in the future Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), as these are vital in ensuring income and food security, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Florin-Ionut Barbu said at Monday's meeting with the European Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowsi.

According to a press release from the relevant ministry, the meeting took place in the context of the commissioner's official visit to Romania, between May 13 and 14. The main topics on the discussion agenda were: extending the period and increasing the ceiling of the temporary crisis and transition framework for state aid measures to support the economy, as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, increasing support and supplementing the ceiling on de minimis aid in the agricultural sector, as well as the derogation for neonicotinoids in order to protect spring crops.

During the discussions, Commissioner Wojciechowski appreciated the evolution that our country had as an agri-food producer in the last decade, considering it essential that Romanian farmers continue to produce in large quantities and with the most sustainable methods, for the long-term benefit of regional economies, the EU market and global food security.