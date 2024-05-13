Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

AgriMin Barbu says it is essential to ensure consistent budget for direct payments in future CAP

facebook.com
fermieri

Ensuring a consistent budget for direct payments, by which to grant the same level of payments for all farmers in the European Union, is essential in the future Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), as these are vital in ensuring income and food security, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Florin-Ionut Barbu said at Monday's meeting with the European Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowsi.

According to a press release from the relevant ministry, the meeting took place in the context of the commissioner's official visit to Romania, between May 13 and 14. The main topics on the discussion agenda were: extending the period and increasing the ceiling of the temporary crisis and transition framework for state aid measures to support the economy, as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, increasing support and supplementing the ceiling on de minimis aid in the agricultural sector, as well as the derogation for neonicotinoids in order to protect spring crops.

During the discussions, Commissioner Wojciechowski appreciated the evolution that our country had as an agri-food producer in the last decade, considering it essential that Romanian farmers continue to produce in large quantities and with the most sustainable methods, for the long-term benefit of regional economies, the EU market and global food security.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.