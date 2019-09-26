AgriMin Daea: This is third consecutive good year in Romanian agriculture, which never happened before

Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea, who attended the opening of the 23rd edition of the National Agricultural Fair on Thursday, stated that Romania had its third consecutive good year in agriculture, which never happened before.

"This is the third good year in Romanian agriculture, while Romania has never in its entire history had three good years in a row. Everybody knows this very well that one bad year in agriculture needs to be recovered by three good years. Fortunately, we didn't have to deal with such situation this time, on the contrary, we had three good years in a row, thanks to the climate, with only small exceptions, where some of the cultures were affected. But this is the third year when the Romanian farmers produced enough to have a financial comfort. Nationwide, in 2017-2018 and until today, we took almost 9 billion euro from the EU that we invested in agriculture, and now we can see the results, to the benefit of the farmers. I was sincerely very glad to see for the first time at this year's edition of the fair that there is also an area where they show all-terrain vehicles, which means that there is demand and financial power," Daea said.Minister Daea also said he wanted to come to Braila very much, as this is one of the important counties for agriculture in Romania, especially to see the current advanced stage of the works at the irrigation systems.The head of the Chamber of Trade, Industry and Agriculture of Braila, Stefan Fusea, stated in the opening of the event that the fair brings together producers and sellers of agricultural machinery and equipment, seeds, renewable energy equipment, horticulturists, specialists from the agricultural research stations, professors from the relevant faculties, craftsmen, as well as representatives of the banks and insurance companies.Called "AgriCultura," the fair takes places over September 26-29 and is meant for producers, distributors and importers of agricultural machinery and equipment, substances for the fertilization and protection of plants, irrigation systems, seed producers, horticulturists, renewable energies, wine producers and banking services providers.Participating in the event were also the car dealers from Braila, who will present a wide range of all-terrain cars and passenger cars.During the four days of the fair, there will also be organised seminars, presentations and workshops in partnership with the Trade Department of the US Embassy to Romania, higher education institutions and companies operating in the agricultural field.