AgriMin Daea to his Moldovan counterpart: We will provide you with all our agri-food expertise

Romania will provide Moldovan specialists with all its agri-food expertise in the field to support them in the stages they have to go through for joining the European Union.

According to a press statement released on Friday by the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture, Minister Petre Daea welcomed at the ministry's headquarters in Bucharest a delegation of Moldova's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry (MAIA) led by minister Vladimir Bolea.The two officials reviewed the main bilateral issues: trade in agri-food products, identification of tools to intensify bilateral agri-food co-operation, agricultural produce processing.Daea voiced support for backing the European integration of Moldova based on the reform process and the commitments taken up for the implementation of the Association Agreement between the Republic of Moldova and the European Union."We will give you support for the adaptation of legislation, the assimilation of the community acquis, the creation of working mechanisms and the formation of bodies that are compatible with the political and economic requirements of the EU," Daea said.The Moldovan minister in his turn said that agriculture is an essential field that encompasses all branches of the economy and contributes to the formation of the budget, adding that his ministry is in full swing of reformation to adapt to current requirements and support agriculture to become prosperous."We are promoting the economic interconnection of Moldova with Romania, not only on the export dimension, but also on the import of agri-food products from Romania to the Republic of Moldova, and we want to start doing this interconnection both ways," said Bolea.He voiced his interest in strengthening the Moldovan-Romanian agricultural partnership as part of Moldova's pre-accession to the European Union.