Air movement indicates Romania not to be affected by fires in Chernobyl region
"Romanian authorities are monitoring, together with the European ones, the developments in the effects generated by the burning fires in the forests near the Chernobyl zone. Evaluations by European specialists show that air movement indicates that the fires in the Chernobyl region will not affect Romania," the Ministry of the Environment, Waters and Forestry (MMAP) wrote on Facebook in response to media reports on the fires.
At the same time, the European Commission Radioactivity Environmental Monitoring Centre, which is constantly monitoring indicators Europewide, confirmed on Sunday evening that radioactivity remains within normal limits throughout Europe, including Ukraine.
"The National Weather Administration and the National Environmental Protection Agency (ANPM) constantly monitor the development and will present the results of the evaluations carried out at European level," according to the ministry.