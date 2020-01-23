Airbus Helicopters Romania, to ensure maintenance of Bulgarian Army helicopters

Airbus Helicopters Romania (AHRO), part of the Airbus group, has recently signed a five-year framework agreement with the Ministry of Defence of Bulgaria for the provision of integrated logistical support services to ensure the airworthiness of the Airbus helicopter Dauphin and Panther, the company announced in a press release issued for AGERPRES on Thursday.

"This contract continues the excellent collaboration of Airbus Helicopters in Romania with the Government in Sofia. Last year, I handed over to the Bulgarian Naval Forces a N3 + Dauphin helicopter which we reconditioned in Brasov. We now continue with this extended contract for the Panther and Dauphin fleets. Bulgaria is an important country for Airbus, being one of the largest Airbus helicopter operators in the region. I assure our partners of the full involvement so that the Naval and Air Force can rely, under the best conditions and at all times, on the helicopter fleet," states Georges Durdilly, General Manager of Airbus Helicopters in Romania.

According to the contract, the services provided to the customer by AHRO include the replacement of equipment in case of malfunction, the delivery of equipment and machinery, major equipment repairs and inspections.

In addition, Airbus is expected to organize theoretical and practical courses for the Bulgarian Naval Forces personnel, technical assistance in the territory and remediation of defects, provision of equipment for temporary use and free technical consultancy on the operation and maintenance of helicopters.