Airline AnimaWings to launch new routes on domestic and foreign destinations starting September 15

Romanian airline AnimaWings announces five new routes, as of September, which will be served by Airbus A220-300 planes, while the main hub will be the Henri Coanda International Airport Bucharest.

According to a press release of the company sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the domestic routes include flights between: Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca, currently five weekly frequencies, from Monday to Friday; Bucharest and Iasi, currently six weekly frequencies, from Sunday to Friday; Bucharest and Oradea, for now six weekly frequencies, from Sunday to Friday.

Flights have fares starting at 25 euros/one way, with all taxes included.

On international routes, flights were introduced between Bucharest and Larnaca, for now three weekly frequencies - Monday, Wednesday and Friday; Bucharest and Paris CDG, currently six weekly frequencies - from Sunday to Friday, at rates starting from 57 euros/way, with all taxes included.

In the coming period, the company will increase the number of flights for these routes and will continue to introduce new destinations.

The flights are already available for sale on the AnimaWings website, and the actual operation will start from September 15.

AnimaWings is a 100% Romanian company, a member of the Memento Group, with a team of professionals who offer passengers unforgettable journeys, implementing systems, procedures and safety protocols to an exceptional standard.