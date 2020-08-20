Airports in Iasi, Bacau, Cluj, Craiova, Sibiu to benefit from state-aid scheme

Airports in Iasi, Bacau, Cluj, Craiova and Sibiu will benefit from a state aid scheme worth 22 million lei to compensate for the losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, based on a memorandum approved by the Government, said the head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Ionel Danca.

"Through a memorandum initiated by the Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration, a state aid scheme has been adopted at this Government meeting for regional airports with traffic between 200,000 and 3 million passengers per year, to compensate them for the losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are talking about the airports in Iasi, Bacau, Cluj, Craiova and Sibiu, with the total amount to be approximately 22 million lei. In the case of airports with traffic below 200,000 passengers per year, they have already benefited from a similar support scheme, and other airports that fall into the traffic category between 200,000 and 3 million passengers per year have accessed such schemes individually," Ionel Danca stated on Wednesday evening, at the end of the Government meeting.He specified that this memorandum provides the legal framework for the approval of an emergency ordinance for granting state aid to those airports that were not included in the previous state aid schemes or do not benefit from a similar facility at present.