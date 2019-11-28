Albu (EximBank), about 3SI Investment Fund: Return on investment will probably be double-digit

The return on investment for the projects to be financed through the Investment Fund of the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) will probably be double-digit, stated on Thursday Nicolae Albu, member of the Fund's Supervisory Board.

"We have to take into account the fact that these investments are primarily in a region more risky than the developed markets, as concerns Romania, we are talking about a developing market or even a border market, and we also have to consider the risk, the infrastructure, the asset class, so that the yield must offset all the risks in this field, so it will probably be a double-digit return," said the EximBank representative from the Supervisory Board of the Investment Fund of 3SI.

Another member of the Supervisory Board, Pawel Nierada, representing the Polish Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK), compared the percentage of investment return that can be reached in this investment fund with the yields of the infrastructure investments from his own bank, indicating that there is a return of 8 percent.

It is possible to see an investment return of more than 8 percent, said Pawel Nierada.

EximBank representative Nicolae Albu appreciated that Romania is willing to increase, in the future, the initial financial contribution to this fund and added, for AGERPRES, that projects involving Romania and which will be submitted to the fund for financing must ensure the minimum return on risk.

The EximBank representative in the Supervisory Board of the fund stressed that Romania's projects have the advantage of receiving technical assistance from the EIB and the EBRD.

The representative of the Polish BGK within the Supervisory Board of the fund, Pawel Nierada, explained that Romania will be able to benefit from project financing from this fund depending on how quickly it will propose viable projects for financing.