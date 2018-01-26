ALDE's list of ministers validated by its Central Political Bureau (sources)

The Central Political Bureau of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) validated on Friday the list with the names of the party's ministers for the Dancila Cabinet. The four ministers of Tudose Government will keep their portfolios in the new Gov't, sources of the party informed.

The four proposals of ALDE are the following: Gratiela Gavrilescu for the Environment Ministry, while keeping her portfolio as Deputy Prime Minister, Teodor Melescanu for the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Viorel Ilie for the Ministry for the Relation with Parliament and Toma Petcu for the Energy Ministry.

