ALDE's Tariceanu to Dancila: Whoever will dig a pit it will fall into it

ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) head, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, said that the PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader, Viorica Dancila, wants to eliminate all the other of her competitors in the presidential race "by any means", so that she could reach the second round of the elections, but "whoever digs a pit it will fall into it" and "maybe even reach bottom."

Tariceanu commented thus, in a post on his Facebook page, the decision of BEC (Central Electoral Bureau) according to which Mircea Diaconu, the candidate that ALDE and Pro Romania endorse for the presidential elections, doesn't have the right to have representatives in the polling stations, in the November presidential elections."Yesterday, the Central Electoral Bureau, while ignoring the law and the political reality, decided that Mircea Diaconu, the candidate backed by ALDE and Pro Romania, doesn't have the right to have representatives in the polling stations. And without representatives, any important candidate is left without a minimum protection against the attack of the backstage arrangements. We speak of honest competition, the right to vote, but we are doing everything we can to "arrange" a procedures as non-transparent as possible and even more non-democratic, one to favour "our own" to the detriment of "the others,"" said Tariceanu.The ALDE leader told Viorica Dancila and "the other accomplices to this electoral fraud" that whoever will dig a pit will fall into it."I understand that Mircea is coming up in the polls, getting closer to you, but, Mrs Dancila, are you that afraid of our candidate that you are ready to turn PSD (Social Democratic Party) into FSN (National Salvation Front) again? Are you trying to eliminate your competitors by any means, just to be sure you are reaching the second round? I only have this to say to you and the other of your accomplices to this electoral fraud: whoever digs a pit will fall into it! Maybe even reach bottom," Tariceanu said in his post.