ALDE's Tariceanu: We will endorse Dan Radu Rusanu's candidacy for a non-executive position in BNR's BD

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) will endorse Dan Radu Rusanu's candidacy for a non-executive position in the Board of Directors (BD) of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced on Monday.

"Dan Radu Rusanu submitted his candidacy, for an office in the Board of Directors, if he gets the vote, but on a non-executive position," Tariceanu mentioned after the governing coalition meeting.

He said that at the coalition level, Mugur Isarescu's candidacy for the governor office of the National Bank of Romania was been agreed.

