ALDE to put forth proposal for parliamentary decision to make gov't 'really re-open hospitals'

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) will come up with a proposal for a parliamentary decisions regarding the re-opening of some hospitals for the chronically ill announcing that, in case of it being ignored, it will try to start the procedure for submitting a motion of censure, while the final option is taking to the streets to protest, ALDE national leader Calin Popescu- Tariceanu said Monday.

"We must stop government crimes at all costs! What is happening to the health care system can easily fall into premeditated crime! Mitigating circumstances can no longer be found, given that tens of thousands of chronically ill, hundreds of thousands of carers and thousands of doctors are desperately sounding the alarm over the fate of those suffering from other illnesses than COVID-19. The decision to block and empty most of Romania's hospitals in anticipation of waves of coronavirus patients did not make sense in the first place, but it could only be accepted for a short time. However, more than three months after the measure was taken, the damage done to those in need of access to health care is unacceptable," Tariceanu wrote on Facebook on Monday.The ALDE leader claims that "the situation can no longer remain like this" and sympathises with the medical staff requesting the re-opening of the Colentina Hospital, noting that the situation of this hospital "is not unique.""We are standing in solidarity with the medical staff who demands the re-opening of the hospital, but we will go further! ALDE will propose a parliamentary decision that will make the government really re-open the hospitals. If they treat the decision of Parliament with indifference, as they have already done, we will try to mobilise the political forces for a motion of censure and if we fail, we will take to the streets! The genocide to which the Romanian people are subjected by a government that is only interested in the election campaign and absolutely not in the sick must be stopped!," added Tariceanu.