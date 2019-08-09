ALDE Vice Chairman Vosganian says PNL, USR's push for early elections is just a bluff

Vice Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), deputy Varujan Vosganian, told a press conference in Iasi on Friday that the idea of holding early elections is a "bogy", and that no political party really wants the replacement of the current government.

"I listened to yesterday (Thursday, ed. n.)'s statement by Mr Iohannis, which revealed what I was already suspecting. That in fact, Klaus Werner Iohannis is a shadow supporter of the Dancila government. He no longer stands in the shadow, he has revealed himself now. After all the protests demanding the sacking of the government, we now learn something shocking. That actually the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) have no intention to remove the government before elections. Klaus Iohannis invoked early elections. That's a bogy," said Varujan Vosganian, who is also the leader of the ALDE Iasi County branch.

He explained that the prerequisite for organizing early elections is the resignation of all lawmakers, or Parliament rejecting two successive proposals for Prime Minister.

"Which will not happen. Parliament will approve, maybe not in the first round, but in the second round for sure, the candidate Iohannis would propose," Vosganian said.

He went on to remark that since the parliamentary parties unwilling to embrace early elections - specifically the People's Movement Party, the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania, the PRO Romania party and the Social Democratic Party - represent 60 percent of Parliament, it would be impossible for PNL and USR, which together have less than 200 MPs, to move things in this direction.

"So, it's obvious that USR and PNL are bluffing. They don't want the Romanians to see what their governing skills are before elections. In other words, with one hand PNL and USR are pushing the government and with the other hand they hold it to prevent it from falling," Vosganian said.