ALDE's Popescu-Tariceanu: Iohannis is being virulent, wants to inflict early elections

President Klaus Iohannis gave a "virulent" speech on Thursday to inflict early elections, the ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on private Romania TV broadcaster on Thursday evening.

"This virulence is unnatural for a president who must be balanced, unbiased, to play the role of moderator in society. I'm going to read it in a key that to me is very clear: the need of the Orban Government in managing the coronavirus epidemic and in managing the economy is obvious. It's an incapacity, incompetence like we haven't seen in a long time. Iohannis realizes that. The government and the PNL (ruling National Liberal Party) have eroded in public perception extremely much. At the moment, we are witnessing a collapse in citizens' trust in the Executive. Iohannis wants to extract them, but he doesn't want to extract them by forcing Orban to resign, but he wants to provoke early elections. That is why the very virulent attack on UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), which in this way convinces them to vote for the censure motion," Tariceanu said.

According to Popescu-Tariceanu, "Iohannis makes all possible gestures for the government to fall to the motion, for the PSD (Social Democratic Party) to file the motion, for the other parties to sign the motion, including the UDMR, and in this way to be sure that the PNL falls and no longer carries in this way the responsibility for the deep crisis in which it has thrown Romania".

Referring to a possible refusal by the President to appoint the prime minister proposed by the PSD, Tariceanu said: "The President's decisions may be challenged at the CCR (Constitutional Court of Romania). So, President Iohannis is compelled to act according to the decisions of the CCR, which has interpreted very clearly the constitutional provision that does not give the president the freedom to put whoever he wants, his friend of golf, tennis and so on. He must have a prime minister who can meet a majority in Parliament and for this they are consulting in Cotroceni (presidential palace)".

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the PSD had created a health crisis, with the social democrats being unhappy, in his opinion, with the PNL Government's achievements.

The president explained that in the state of emergency, when in western Europe there were, unfortunately, hundreds of thousands of cases, tens of thousands of dead, in Romania there was an epidemic of deaths, but a "very limited number".