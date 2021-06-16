Alfred Simonis: There is nothing that would justify the removal of the Ombudswoman

Leader of Social Democrat Deputies Alfred Simonis on Wednesday said there is nothing that would justify the removal of the Ombudswoman from office adding that Social Democrats are going to attack the Parliament's decision on Renate Weber with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR).

"There is nothing that could possibly justify the removal of the Ombudswoman, if you looked at procedures. Therefore, we are going to attack this vote given by the joint chamber today with the Constitutional Court. The only reason for which the majority coalition wants and is in a hurry to remove the Onbudswoman is a single one: since this current government took charge you messed with everyone - the pensioners, the doctors, the teachers, the farmers, and lately the children, and these days you are going to issue an emergency ordinance to cancel the increase in the child allowance. Basically, you messed with the entire Romanian people and now you want to leave it without anyone to defend it," Simions told the plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate.

The Deputies and Senators on Wednesday voted the bill on the removal of Renate Weber from the office of Ombudswoman. There were 247 votes cats "in favour" of the removal, 32 "against" and one MP abstained.