All About Economy International Economic Film Festival to start Tuesday at University of Bucharest

The University of Bucharest will be organising the All About Economy International Economic Film Festival, March 27-29, which will introduce the public to topics such as financial mechanisms and those on Wall Street, as well as to the Bitcoin currency.

"The University of Bucharest is organising the All About Economy International Film Festival, March 27-29, with support from the Swiss Embassy in Romania and the Swiss Sponsors' Fund, and in partnership with the University of Fribourg, Hochschule Luzern and the ASCENT Swiss Business Management AG of Switzerland. The event takes place under the aegis of the National Bank of Romania," according to a press statement released by the University of Bucharest on Sunday.The festival is thought to introduce students and teachers, in an informal manner, to various economic and financial themes, such as the Bitcoin currency, financial mechanisms and the Wall-Street. The films and accompanying debates in the festival are said to also address ethics and social responsibility."The public will have the opportunity to watch nine films, including six documentaries ("Talking Money"; "Money - A Confused User's Guide"; "Cleveland versus Wall Street"; "The Bitcoin Gospel"; "Chaebols and Chabolas"; "Economics of Happiness") and three fiction films ("Toni Erdmann"; "Margin Call," and "Eastern Business")," according to the statement.Attending the official opening at Auditorium II of the Faculty of Law (46, Mihail Kogălniceanu Boulevard) on March 27 will be Switzerland's ambassador in Romania Urs Herren; Rector of the University of Bucharest Mircea Dumitru; Prorector of the University of Bucharest Magdalena Iordache-Platis; Michael Derrer, co-initiator and director of the All About Economy Economic Film Festival; AREF Director Switzerland Virgile Perret, as well as representatives of the National Bank of Romania (BNR). The event will also include University of Bucharest faculty staff, as well as teachers and students from Albania, Bulgaria, Russia and Ukraine.

The AGERPRES National News Agency is a media partner of the event.

