All counties, Capital City remain in green scenario; infection rate in Bucharest - 1.06

copil masca covid

The Capital City of Bucharest and all counties of the Romania remain in the green scenario in terms of SARS-CoV-2 infections, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday, agerpres reports.

In Bucharest, the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate is 1.06 cases per thousand inhabitants, down from the previous day, when it registered an incidence of 1.11 cases per thousand inhabitants.

According to GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to the previous report are Bucharest - 130, Cluj - 56, Prahova - 32, Ilfov - 31.

The fewest new cases were registered in the counties of Satu Mare - 2, Gorj - 2, Vrancea - 3, Ialomita - 3 and Harghita - 3.

In Romania, 565 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections have reported in the last 24 hours.

