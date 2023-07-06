Almost 119k persons, including round 16,600 Ukrainians, enter Romania on Wednesday

The Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPR) informs that on Wednesday 118,801 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 16,661 Ukrainian citizens.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, 234,200 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 58,400 means of transport, went through the control formalities at the border points throughout the country, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 4.881.593 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the areas of jurisdiction, the crossing points and the "green border," the border police found 68 illegal acts (36 offences and 32 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the fines imposed amounted to about 12,100 lei.

Goods worth approximately 670,000 lei were seized for confiscation.

On Wednesday, 14 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they did not meet the conditions provided by the law and 32 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.