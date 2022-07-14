Almost 12,000 Ukrainians enter Romania on Wednesday

As many as 193,230 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 48,580 means of transportation, have entered Romania on Wednesday, through border crossing points nationwide (on both the inbound and the outbound), the Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The cited source mentions that there were 98,629 persons inbound, including 11,958 Ukrainian citizens (up by 21.9% from the previous day).Thus, starting with February 10 (pre-conflict period) and until Wednesday, at 24:00, nationwide, 1,555,451 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 59 illegal acts (35 infractions and 24 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. Fines worth over 38,280 RON were also issued.25 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 29 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.