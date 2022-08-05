Almost 20 special needs children to receive animal-assisted therapy at Transylvanian Alpha Foundation

About 20 children with multiple and severe disabilities will receive animal-assisted therapy, specifically equine and canine therapy, under the project "The non-verbal therapist - animal-assisted therapy for special needs children from the 'Perseverenta' Day Care Center" of the Transylvanian Alpha Foundation, financed by the Targu Mures Social Assistance Directorate as part of the "Community Social Cohesion" action.

"The purpose of the project is to complement therapeutic recovery activities for 18 children with multiple and severe disabilities from the PERSEVERENTA Day Care Center, through animal-assisted therapy. This will be done by weekly equine and canine therapy activities which will take place at the Romsilva Horse Club in Targu Mures, the ZEKI Sports Association in Reghin, and the headquarters of the Alpha Transylvanian Foundation," the Foundation said a release, Agerpres.ro informs.

The project will unfold between August and December and is expected to substantially improve the life quality of the participating special needs children.

According to the initiators of the project, the benefits of animal therapy are both physical - by improving body posture, balance, flexibility, strength, movement coordination, normalizing muscle tone - and mental and emotional, by improving empathic and communication skills, developing self-care and socialization skills, increasing self-confidence and emotional stability, developing attention and memory, helping language emergence and development, emotional control and self-discipline, increasing interest in the surrounding world.

"In September we will organize a demonstration event at the headquarters of the Romsilva Horse Club with the participation of the children from the PERSEVERENTA Day Care Center, the project team, animal-assisted therapy experts, as well as of the parents of the special needs children, an event where the acquired methods will be put into practice, animal-assisted specific activities and games will be organized in an engaging, fun and relaxing atmosphere," the Transylvanian Alpha Foundation specifies.