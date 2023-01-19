Almost 216,000 people employed through ANOFM in 2022

Almost 216,000 people were employed last year, as a result of the implementation of the National Labor Force Employment Program by the labor force employment agencies of the county and the municipality of Bucharest, according to a press release from the Agency National Employment Agency (ANOFM).

From the total number of employed persons until December 31, 2022, some 102,093 are over 45 years old, 36,256 are between 35 and 45 years old, 34,704 are between 25 and 35 years old, and 42,895 are young people under 25 years old, Agerpres informs.

The number of employed women is 102,598, and of men 113,350, the share of the total employed persons being 47.51% and 52.49%, respectively.

Depending on residence, 114,510 people employed in the reference period come from urban areas, and 101,438 people are from rural areas.

The level of training of the people for whom a job was identified shows that most have graduated from high schools (74,425), secondary schools (51,358), vocational schools (48,459) and 23,042 have university education. Of the total number of people employed through ANOFM in 2022, 93,376 belong to the category of those who are difficult and very difficult to employ. We specify that the placement in an employability category is carried out as a result of the profiling activity of the persons registered in the ANOFM records.

The rankings of the counties with the most employed people shows that Bucharest holds the first place (21,988), followed by Timis (15,219) and Neamt (8,783).

In 2022, the number of people who benefited from assistance for registration as jobseekers, in order to ensure social protection regarding the granting of unemployment allowance or inclusion in active measures, was 493,698 people.

In order to integrate into the labor market, people looking for a job, registered in the database of the territorial agency for the employment of the labor force in whose radius they have their domicile or residence, benefit from personalized packages of active measures provided for by Law no. 76 /2002 regarding the unemployment insurance system and the stimulation of employment.