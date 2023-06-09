Almost 2,200 companies and self-employed persons go insolvent over Jan - April 2023.

Insolvencies of trading companies and self-employed persons over January - April 2023 were 1.29 percent up from the same period of the year before, at 2,199, shows data released on the website of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC), told Agerpres.

Bucharest tops the list with most insolvencies - 455, up 16.37 pct year-over-year.

By business activity, the largest number of insolvencies during the reporting period was in wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, specifically 616 (+9.8 pct); constructions - 427 (+0.23 pct), and in the manufacturing industry - 255 (-2.3 pct).