Almost 30,000 Ukrainian citizens enter Romania on Monday

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs on Tuesday that on March 7, during a 24 hour interval, through border crossing points nationwide, 80,044 persons have entered Romania, including 29,636 Ukrainian citizens (dropping by 12.7% from the previous day).

10,769 Ukrainian citizens (lower by 1.6%) entered from the Ukrainian border, and 17,079 Ukrainian citizens entered from the Republic of Moldova (going down by 19%), according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

89,164 persons have carried out formalities to exit the country, including 26,551 Ukrainian citizens (slight drop of 0.3%).

Since the crisis launched until March 7, as many as 291,081 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania and 208,863 have exited.