Almost 63,000 travelers enter Romania in past 24 hrs, including around 8,300 Ukrainians

Approximately 138,800 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and over 41,900 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on Wednesday, on both the inbound and the outbound, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

There were 62,590 travelers on the inbound, including 8,352 Ukrainian citizens.

The number of Ukrainians who crossed into Romania since the pre-war date of February 10 until January 8 is 3,294,844.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 39 illegal acts (28 infractions and 11 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. Fines worth over 3,800 RON were issued. The value of the seized goods amounts to approximately 2,291,176 RON.

15 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 15 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.AGERPRES