Almost 67,000 people have entered Romania on Tuesday, of which over 7,600 were Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that on Tuesday, 66,887 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, including 7,601 Ukrainian citizens, an increase of about 1% compared to the previous day, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, approximately 140,800 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 42,000 means of transport, went through the control formalities at the border points throughout the country, both inbound and outbound.

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 2,614,955 Ukrainian citizens entered our country.

On Tuesday, 22 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions stipulated by the law were not allowed to enter the country, and 17 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.