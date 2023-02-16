Almost 69,000 people enter Romania on February 15, including 7,712 Ukrainian citizens

As many as 68,725 people, including 7,712 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Wednesday, February 15, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Thursday, told Agerpres.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Monday, nearly 140,500, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 44,100 means of transport.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 3,552,545 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 57 illegal acts (30 crimes and 27 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying more than RON 19,000 in fines in the process.

Assets of an estimated value of RON 355,000 were impounded.

Seventeen foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.

Also on Wednesday, 22 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.