Almost 7,000 Ukrainians enter Romania on Wednesday

punct frontiera

Almost 7,000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Wednesday, and in total about 143,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with about 46,000 means of transport completed the control formalities at the border points throughout the country, according to a press release from the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF), sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

"There were 64,857 people inbound for Romania, of which 6,997 were Ukrainian citizens. Starting from 10.02.2022 (pre-conflict period) 7,186,525 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania," the quoted source mentions.

The police found 24 illegal acts (13 crimes and 11 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the contravention fines applied amounts to over 2,590 RON. Goods were seized for confiscation in the amount of approximately 52,900 RON.

On Wednesday, 29 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country and 13 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.

