Almost 85k persons enter Romania on Friday, including 8,100 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that, on Friday, 85,631 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 8,101 Ukrainian citizens.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, about 168,940 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 49,700 means of transport, underwent the control formalities at the border points throughout the country, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (pre-conflict period), 3,880,158 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 74 illegal acts (42 offences and 32 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the fines imposed amounted to more than 13,830 RON.

Goods worth approximately 459,000 RON were seized for confiscation.

On Friday, 18 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they did not meet the conditions provided by the law and 16 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.