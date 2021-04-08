Almost 860,000 people with disabilities, in Romania, at the end of last year

The total number of people with disabilities, at a national level, reported on December 31, 2020 to the National Authority for the Protection of the Rights of the Child and Adoption and People with Disabilities (ANDPDCA), through the general directions of social assistance and child protection, was of 857,638 people, according to the data published by the institution.

Of these, 98.03% (840,727 people) are in family care and / or are living independently (non-institutionalized), and 1.97% (16,911 people) are in public residential institutions for social assistance for adult people with disabilities (institutionalized), coordinated by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security through ANDPDCA.

According to Law nr. 448/2006 regarding the protection and promoting rights of people with disabilities, republished, the types of handicap are: physical, hearing, visual, deafblindness, somatic, mental, psychic, HIV/AIDS, associated, rare diseases.Women represent 53.25% of the total number of people with disabilities.The number of people over 50 y/o represent 72.72% of the total number of adult people with disabilities.On age groups, 53.04% are people with ages between 18-64 (415,995 people) and 46.96% are over 65 (368.369), for total adult persons with disabilities.According to the law, the disability degrees are: severe, emphasized, medium and mild.The number of people with severe handicap represent 40.09% of the total (from 39.92% on December 31, 2019), those with emphasized handicap 48.21% (from 48.80% on December 31, 2019), and those with medium and mild handicap, 11.70% (from 11.28% on December 31, 2019).The number of public institutions for social assistance for adult persons with disabilities, on December 31, 2020, is 508 (from 503 on December 31, 2019), of which: 453 residential (from 443 on December 31, 2019) and 55 non-residential - daytime (from 60 on December 31, 2019).Approximately three quarters (73.29%) of public residential institutions for adult persons with disabilities are: centers for care and assistance (31.35%), having 6,480 beneficiaries, protected homes (32.01%), having 1,027 beneficiaries; rehabilitation and empowerment centers (9.93%), with 1,968 beneficiaries. These represent 56.03% of the total number of 16,911 people who are in residential institutions.A significant number of beneficiaries exist in the 52 centers for neuropsychiatric recovery and rehabilitation, namely 4,755 (28.12%).From the 453 public residential institutions for social assistance for adult people with disabilities, 85 are centers with over 50 beneficiaries. These centers are currently in a restructuring process. AGERPRES