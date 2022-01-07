 
     
Almost two million Romanians celebrate their name day on Friday, St. John's Day

sfantul ion

Almost two million Romanians are celebrating their name day on Friday, the feast of the Holy Prophet John the Baptist, Agerpres reports.

According to the Directorate for Persons Records and Database Administration, there are over 1.3 million men and 652,086 women bearing the name or derivatives.

Among the men's first names, the most common is Ioan - 456,834 Romanians bear this name.

There are also the first names Ion - 347,224 Romanians, Ionel - 136,460, Ionica - 4,512, Ionita - 1921, Ionut - 358,401, Ivan - 6,939, Jan - 4,597, Jean - 3,471 and Nelu - 20,547.

Among women, the most common is the first name Ioana - 389,418, but also Ionela - 147,788.

At the same time, among the female first names celebrated by Saint John are: Ionelia - 6,792, Ionica - 19,380, Ionuta - 578, Jana - 4,908, Nela - 10,892, Oana - 72,196 or Onuta - 134.

The feast of the Holy Prophet John the Baptist is celebrated in the Orthodox Church on January 7.

