Alumil Rom Industry achieves approx. 115,000 Euro profit during Q1

Alumil Rom Industry obtained, during the first three months of this year, a net profit of 563,152 RON (approximately 115,000 Euro), 9.6 times higher than the one in the similar period of last year, according to the data sent on Friday by the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), agerpres reports.

The sales income of the company have gone up during the mentioned period, to 17.671 million RON, rising by 20.8%.

The operational profit was situated during the first three months of this year at 520,594 RON (36,921 in Q1 2020).On March 31, Alumil had a total of assets worth 71.081 million RON and current debts of 8.431 million RON.Alumil Rom Industry is the subsidiary of Alumil Aluminium Industry in Greece, which actives in the aluminum extrusion industry at an international level.The main types of product categories of Alumil Rom Industry are: aluminum profiles, aluminum accessories, complete systems for photo-voltaic panels, aluminum composite panels J-Bond, interior and exterior doors Interno Doors, automatisation for carpentry.The company owns a distribution network at a national level which contains 19 locations: Filipestii de Padure, Cluj, Timisoara, Brasov, Galati, Slatina, Iasi, Bacau, Ploiesti, Pitesti, Baia Mare, Targu Mures, Sibiu, Bistrita, Focsani, Constanta, Alba Iulia, Craiova.