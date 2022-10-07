Ambassador Goni hands Crown Custodian Margareta copy of letter belonging to Carol I

Alberto Rodriguez Goni, the ambassador of Uruguay in Romania, was received on Friday at Elisabeta Palace by Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, to hand Margareta a copy of a letter sent in April 1880 by Prince Carol I to then head of state of Uruguay.

"The ambassador presented the Custodian of the Crown with a replica of the original sealed letter sent in April 1880 by Sovereign Prince Carol I to then President of the Republic of Uruguay Francisco Antonino Vidal. This remarkable document testifies to Romania's desire, since the 19th century, to establish sustainable diplomatic relations with distant countries of the world, especially with South America," the Royal Family of Romania wrote in a post on Facebook.Margareta and Goni discussed the current economic, cultural and educational relations between Romania and Uruguay, as well as prospects for the coming years.First diplomatic ties between the Kingdom of Romania and the Republic of Uruguay were established under King Carol II in 1935.